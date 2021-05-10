Sensex, Nifty End Higher For Fourth Day

Markets

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose for the fourth day running on Monday as surging commodity prices lifted miners and mortgage lender HDFC extended gains after posting strong quarterly results.

Global cues were positive and the rupee firmed up as a disappointing U.S. employment report signaled that interest rates will likely stay low for longer.

On the COVID-19 front, India today recorded 3,66,161 fresh virus cases in the last 24 hours with 3,754 fatalities, off a little from recent peaks, amid calls for nationwide shutdown.

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex rose 295.94 points, or 0.60 percent, to 49,502.41, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 119.20 points, or 0.80 percent, at 14,942.35.

Larsen & Toubro, IOC, Hindalco, UPL and Coal India soared 4-8 percent in the Nifty pack, while Infosys, Britannia Industries, UltraTech and Shree Cement dropped 1-2 percent.

