Sensex, Nifty End Higher As Financials Surge On US Rate-cut Hopes

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains on Tuesday amid bets the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next month after inflation finally dropped below 3 percent.

Falling oil prices also underpinned sentiment after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Israel has accepted a proposal to bridge differences holding up a cease-fire and hostage release in Gaza. He called on Hamas to do the same.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended the session up 378.18 points, or 0.47 percent, at 80,802.86, while the broader NSE Nifty index closed up 126.20 points, or 0.51 percent, at 24,698.85.

About 2388 shares advanced on the BSE, 1546 shares declined, and 102 shares ended unchanged.

Financials topped the gainers list, with SBI Life surging 5.5 percent while Shriram Finance, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj FinServ and HDFC Life rallied 2-3 percent.

Among the prominent decliners, Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, ONGC and Bharti Airtel all fell over 1 percent.

