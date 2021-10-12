Sensex, Nifty End Higher Despite Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a tad higher on Tuesday, shrugging off weakness across global markets as investors fretted about issues including inflation, pressures on quarterly earnings and China Evergrande Group's debt crisis.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended the session up 148.53 points, or 0.25 percent, at 60,284.31 and the broader NSE Nifty index rose 46 points, or 0.26 percent to settle at 17,991.95 -- both record closing highs.

Both the Sensex and Nifty swung between gains and losses before closing higher for the fourth consecutive session, aided by gains in consumer durables, auto and metal stocks.

Divis Laboratories, SBI, Bajaj FinServ, Bajaj Auto and Titan Company rallied 3-6 percent in the Nifty pack, while HCL Technologies, which is due to report its earnings results on Thursday, tumbled 3.8 percent. UltaTech, Tech Mahindra and HDFC Life lost 1-2 percent.

Coal India shares declined 1.7 percent after the Coal Minister told CNBC-TV18 that the company's production target of one billion tonnes for FY24 will be delayed due to the impact of COVID-19.

