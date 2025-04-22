Markets

Sensex, Nifty End Higher Despite Weak Global Cues

April 22, 2025 — 06:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended slightly higher on Tuesday despite weak cues from global markets.

Underlying sentiment remained supported somewhat after the government imposed a 12 percent provisional safeguard duty for 200 days on five steel product categories to protect domestic manufacturers.

Globally, markets were fragile as U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reignited concerns about Fed independence and political interference.

Trump's message about non-tariff barriers also added to concerns over the trade war. Shrugging off weak global cues, the benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session up 187.09 points, or 0.24 percent, at 79,595.59.

The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 41.70 points, or 0.17 percent, at 24,167.25 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes both rose around 0.8 percent.

The market breadth was positive on the BSE, with 2,475 shares advancing while 1,508 shares declined and 147 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Eternal, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever and ITC rose 2-3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.