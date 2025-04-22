Sensex, Nifty End Higher Despite Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended slightly higher on Tuesday despite weak cues from global markets.

Underlying sentiment remained supported somewhat after the government imposed a 12 percent provisional safeguard duty for 200 days on five steel product categories to protect domestic manufacturers.

Globally, markets were fragile as U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reignited concerns about Fed independence and political interference.

Trump's message about non-tariff barriers also added to concerns over the trade war. Shrugging off weak global cues, the benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session up 187.09 points, or 0.24 percent, at 79,595.59.

The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 41.70 points, or 0.17 percent, at 24,167.25 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes both rose around 0.8 percent.

The market breadth was positive on the BSE, with 2,475 shares advancing while 1,508 shares declined and 147 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Eternal, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever and ITC rose 2-3 percent.

