Sensex, Nifty End Higher As IT Stocks Rebound

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose modestly on Wednesday as IT stocks rebounded from declines over the previous two sessions.

Underlying sentiment remained cautious ahead of key global events as well as the release of macroeconomic data on the domestic front.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 172. 69 points, or 0.43 percent, to 40,412.57 while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 53.35 points, or 0.45 percent, at 11,910.15.

ONGC, IOC, NTPC, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and GAIL climbed 2-5 percent in the Nifty pack, while Yes Bank shares slumped almost 14 percent on uncertainty over capital infusion.

Hindalco, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta and Hero MotoCorp rose 1-2 percent. IT majors TCS and Infosys gained around 1 percent after two sessions of declines.

Global cues were mixed ahead of key central bank meetings and the U.K. general election.

A poll showed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now likely to win only a modest majority in Thursday's vote, raising fresh uncertainty around the outcome of Brexit.

According to a YouGov forecast on Tuesday, the Tories are expected to win 339 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons, Labour 231, the Scottish National Party 41, and the Liberal Democrats 15.

Investors were also reacting to conflicting narratives on the trade front. The Wall Street Journal reported that Washington is laying the groundwork for a delay in the latest tariffs on China, due to take effect on Sunday.

However, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the "tariffs are still on the table". Analysts say that a trade deal might have to wait until after the U.S. presidential election in November 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.