Sensex, Nifty End Higher Amid F&O Expiry

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose notably on Thursday, with upbeat earnings results from U.S. tech companies, falling oil prices and gains in rupee helping underpin investor sentiment. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 348.80 points, or 0.58 percent, to 60,649.38, with financials leading the surge.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled 101.45 points, or 0.57 percent, higher at 17,915.05 on the last day of the April series derivative contracts.

Among the top gainers, Bajaj Auto jumped 2.6 percent, Bajaj Finance rallied 2.4 percent and Bajaj FinServ 1.8 percent after reporting strong results for the latest quarter ended March.

Similarly, SBI Life climbed 2.3 percent after its Q4 profit beat estimates.

On the losing side, HDFC Life tumbled 2.2 percent after it suffered a double-digit decline in its bottom line.

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever lost 1.7 percent on reporting a 10 percent rise in Q4 net profit.

The rupee traded higher in the afternoon as the dollar weakened in international markets on fresh signs of an economic slowdown in the United States.

Gold prices edged higher on dollar weakness, heading into next week's Fed and ECB meetings.

Oil prices were a tad higher in European trade, after having fallen around 4 percent in the previous session on demand worries.

