Sensex, Nifty End Higher After Gaza Peace Deal

(RTTNews) - Indian shares closed higher on Friday as the dollar rally paused in international markets and oil extended losses amid Middle East peace efforts.

Renewed foreign portfolio investor buying over the past three sessions also helped offset disappointing earnings results from the likes of Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Elxsi.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 328.72 points, or 0.40 percent, at 82,500.82, while the broader NSE Nifty index rose by 103.55 points, or 0.41 percent, to 25,285.35.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes gained 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was positive on the BSE, with 2,486 shares rising while 1,693 shares declined and 164 shares closed unchanged.

Among the prominent gainers, Adani Ports, BEL, Power Grid Corp, NTPC, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki India and SBI added 1-2 percent.

TCS fell 1.1 percent after reporting a weaker-than-expected September-quarter profit and announcing plans to invest $6-7 billion in data centers and AI infrastructure.

Tata Elxsi tumbled 3 percent after reporting a fourth straight quarter of widening profit fall.

Globally, Asian markets fell broadly as investors booked some profits in the technology sector following warnings of stretched valuations.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Bank of England (BOE) have both cautioned about the potential for a collapse mirroring the dotcom bubble.

European stocks were mixed in early trade ahead of a self-imposed deadline by French President Emmanuel Macron to name a new prime minister.

The dollar dipped after a four-day rally took it to its strongest level since July.

Oil extended losses after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session.

Gold recovered some ground, after having fallen 2 percent in the previous session, the most since August, after the announcement of Gaza ceasefire agreement.

