Sensex, Nifty End Flat On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session on a flat note Friday, tracking weak Asian and European markets after U.S. President Donald Trump ratcheted up simmering tensions with China by banning U.S. transactions with China's most popular mobile apps.

Spiking coronavirus cases in India too kept investors jittery. Registering over 60,000 cases in 24 hours for the first time, India's Covid-19 tally galloped past 20 lakh today. The number of cases around the world linked to the disease has crossed 1.9 crore.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 15.12 points, or 0.04 percent, to 38,040.57, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 13.90 points, or 0.12 percent, at 11,214.05.

IndusInd Bank, Bajaj FinServ, UPL, Bajaj Finance and Asian Paints climbed 3-5 percent in the Nifty pack, while Sun Pharma, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Titan dropped 1-3 percent.

Mahindra and Mahindra declined 1.2 percent after its Q1 profit plunged 97 percent from a year earlier.

Honeywell Automation India soared 15 percent and Bayer CropScience surged 8.8 percent after their quarterly profits topped forecasts.

Generic drugmaker Lupin plunged 5.8 percent as it reported a 58.9 percent year-on-year fall in quarterly profit.

