Sensex, Nifty End Flat Ahead Of RBI Policy

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended on a flat note Thursday as caution crept in ahead of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy review on Friday. No change is seen on rates, though there could be some statement around economic growth, liquidity and yields.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 14.61 points, or 0.03 percent, at 44,632.65, while the broader NSE Nifty index inched up 20.15 points, or 0.15 percent, to 13,133.90.

Both the Sensex and Nifty hit record highs earlier in the day before paring gains, tracking weak European cues.

Maruti Suzuki shares soared as much as 7.3 percent after the country's largest carmaker said it is expecting next year to be 'much better' than 2020.

SBI, Hindalco, ONGC and NTPC all rallied around 4 percent.

HDFC Bank lost 1.8 percent after the Reserve Bank of India asked the private-sector lender to temporarily stop all new digital business generating activities under its Digital 2.0 plan and issuance of new credit cards.

The bank said it expects the actions will have no impact on its existing credit cards, digital banking channel.

Bajaj Auto gave up 1.2 percent and SBI Life lost 2 percent. IT stocks underperformed, with TCS and Infosys falling more than 1 percent.

