Sensex, Nifty End Flat After Volatility Amid Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended little changed on Tuesday despite weak cues from global markets.

Global sentiment was fragile, the dollar index hit a 10-month high against a basket of major rivals and the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield topped 4.5 percent amid bets that borrowing costs in the U.S. and Europe will remain higher for longer.

Higher oil prices, hawkish messages from Fed officials, growing concerns about the health of China's property sector and worries over a possible U.S. government shutdown also kept investors on tenterhooks.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 78.22 points, or 0.12 percent, at 65,945.47 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 9.85 points, or 0.05 percent, at 19,664.70.

Asian Paints, Adani Enterprises, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra and Cipla all fell around 1 percent in the Nifty pack, while automakers Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and Eicher Motor climbed 1-3 percent ahead of the upcoming festive season.

Vodafone Idea jumped 7.5 percent after denying rumors of a potential acquisition of the company.

Voltamp Transformers slumped 5.4 percent after a block deal.

