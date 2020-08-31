Sensex, Nifty End Down Over 2%

(RTTNews) - Indian shares reversed early losses to end deep in the red on Monday, with escalating border tensions with China near Ladakh and caution ahead of the implementation of the new margin system weighing on markets.

The Indian Army said that Chinese troops violated the earlier agreement and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo on the nights of August 29-30.

It was further said that Indian soldiers pre-empted People's Liberation Army (PLA)'s activity on the southern bank of Pangong Tso and undertook measures to strengthen positions and thwart Chinese intentions.

Investors also awaited GDP data for April-June quarter due later in the day to see how India's economy has fared amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 839.02 points, or 2.13 percent, to 38,628.29, erasing almost all the gains seen in last six days. The broader NSE Nifty index ended down 260.10 points, or 2.23 percent, at 11,387.50.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Bajaj FinServ, Cipla, SBI and Sun Pharma were among the prominent decliners, with losses ranging between 5 percent and 7 percent.

