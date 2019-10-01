Sensex, Nifty End Down Around 1% On Banking Woes

(RTTNews) - Indian shares tumbled on Tuesday, with benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty falling around 1 percent each, as investors fretted about the exposure of major banks to NBFCs and realty sectors after the crisis in PMC Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

Weak auto sales data for September and mixed macro data also weighed on markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell as much as 737 points intraday to 37,929.89 before recovering some lost ground to end the session down 361.92 points, or 0.94 percent, at 38,305.41.

The broader NSE Nifty index hit as low as 11,247.90 before ending down 114.55 points, or 1.00 percent, at 11,359.90.

Private sector lender Yes Bank slumped 22 percent on concerns over its exposure to Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Shares of IndusInd Bank plunged 5.6 percent to extend losses for the third day running on concerns over its asset quality, given the bank's high exposure to stressed sectors and groups.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation soared 4.9 percent and Shipping Corporation of India rallied 3.8 percent after a group of secretaries reportedly approved entire stake sale in these companies.

