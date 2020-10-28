Markets

Sensex, Nifty End Deep In Red

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended deep in the red on Wednesday as a wave of risk aversion swept global markets amid stalled stimulus talks in the U.S., surging global Covid-19 cases and uncertainty surrounding the U.S. presidential election outcome.

Profit taking after recent string of gains on the back of earnings optimism and caution ahead of Thursday's F&O expiry also weighed on markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex plunged 599.64 points, or 1.48 percent, to end at 39,922.46 amid across-the-board selling.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled at 11,729.60, down 159.80 points, or 1.34 percent, from its previous close.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and HDFC fell more than 3 percent each in the Nifty pack, while telecom major Bharti Airtel rallied 3.4 percent after reporting its highest ever quarterly revenue.

Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motor, Mahindra & Mahindra and UPL rose 1-3 percent.

Titan Company shares dropped 1.1 percent after the jewelry retailer reported a 38 percent fall in quarterly profit.

