Sensex, Nifty End Off Day's Highs

May 02, 2025 — 06:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended higher on Friday after China said it was open for talks with the United States on tariffs, raising hopes of a de-escalation in a bitter trade war between the two largest economies in the world.

That said, markets ended well off their day's lows due to rising tensions on the borders with Pakistan and sector-specific concerns after the Supreme Court rejected Bhushan Power & Steel resolution plan.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex hit a high of 81,178 in intraday trade before surrendering some gains to end the session up 259.75 points, or 0.32 percent, at 80,501.99.

The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 12.50 points, or 0.05 percent, at 24,346.70, after having hit a high of 24,589 earlier.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes slipped 0.4 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 2,184 shares declining, while 1,759 shares advanced and 142 shares closed unchanged.

Adani Ports topped the gainers list to end over 4 percent higher while Tata Steel, ITC, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, IndusInd Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance rose 1-3 percent.

JSW Steel plunged 5.5 percent as the Supreme Court struck down its Rs. 19,700-crore resolution plan for Bhushan Power and Steel, ordering the debt-laden company to be liquidated instead.

