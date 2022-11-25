Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session With Marginal Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated before ending on a flat note Friday, as concerns over record-high domestic daily COVID-19 cases in China offset investor optimism over a less hawkish Fed.

With U.S. markets shut overnight for Thanksgiving, cues from Asia and Europe were mixed.

The dollar extended recent losses on dovish Fed minutes released earlier this week, while oil prices traded sharply higher in European trade amid wrangling over Russian oil price cap.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex swung between gains and losses before ending the session up 20.96 points, or 0.03 percent, at 62,293.64 - closing at a record high for a second straight session.

The broader NSE Nifty index also fluctuated before settling at a new record high of 18,512.75, up 28.65 points, or 0.15 percent, from its previous close.

Reliance Industries, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors and HDFC Life rallied 1-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while private banks ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank both slipped around 1 percent.

