Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Slightly Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end slightly lower on Tuesday, as concerns about rising coronavirus cases in the country overshadowed positive cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit as high as 31,086.70 in early trade before giving up all gains to end the session down 63.29 points, or 0.21 percent, at 30,609.30. The broader NSE Nifty index slid 10.20 points, or 0.11 percent, to 9,029.05.

Bharti Airtel shares plunged 5.9 percent after promoter firm Bharati Telecom said it plans to raise $1 billion, or more than Rs 7,600 crore, by selling a small stake in the telecom giant.

TCS, India's largest software services firm, tumbled 3.5 percent and healthcare firm Sun Pharma lost 2 percent as the rupee rose sharply against the dollar amid easing of Covid-19 lockdown measures across the world.

Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Cipla all ended down around 2 percent.

Financials also ended in the red, with Bajaj Finance losing 3.1 percent and Bajaj FinServ declining 5.1 percent.

On the positive side, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech, Titan, Eicher Motors and JSW Steel climbed 3-6 percent.

Markets elsewhere across Asia and Europe advanced as more countries prepare easing restrictions on social, commercial and travel activities.

The lifting of the state of emergency in Japan and growing optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine also bolstered sentiment.

