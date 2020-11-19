Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Sharply Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell sharply on Thursday amid weakness in global equity markets.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty hit record highs of 44,230 and 12,963 earlier in the day before succumbing to selling pressure on concerns over a surge in coronavirus infections in the U.S. and Europe.

The Sensex fell 580.09 points, or 1.31 percent, to 43,599.96, ending a four-day winning streak. The broader Nifty index ended down 166.55 points, or 1.29 percent, at 12,771.70.

JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI tumbled 4-5 percent, while Tata Steel, Coal India, NTPC, ITC and Power Grid Corp rose 1-3 percent.

Hero MotoCorp edged up slightly after an announcement that it managed to sell around 14 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters during the 32-day festive season.

TCS gained half a percent to snap a two-day losing streak after its shareholders approved a Rs 16,000-crore share buyback plan.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation ended little changed despite reports of Vedanta putting in a preliminary expression of interest for buying the government's stake in the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.