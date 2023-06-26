Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session on a flat note Monday after a failed mutiny by Russian mercenaries over the weekend raised concerns about political instability in the country.

The Wagner Group has returned to its bases in Ukraine, but the revolt has raised questions about President Vladimir Putin's grip on power.

Weak PMI data coming out of Europe and the U.S. coupled with disappointment over a lack of big stimulus in China also added to worries about global growth.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex fluctuated before ending the session down 9.37 points at 62,970, tracking weak cues from global markets.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled up 25.70 points, or 0.14 percent, at 18,691.20.

UPL, Tata Consumer Products, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Enterprises and Cipla rose 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack while Reliance Industries, TCS and Power Grid Corp all fell around 1 percent.

The dollar was subdued in European trade as investors awaited more clues on the Federal Reserve's upcoming moves in July. Gold and oil prices were slightly higher on the back of a weaker dollar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.