Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session On Flat Note; Auto Stocks Rally

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated before ending little changed on Wednesday as weak service sector activity data from China, Europe and the U.K. added to recession worries. Closer home, a survey showed growth in India's services sector fell to a three-month low in June.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended a choppy session down 33.01 points at 65,446.04, after having hit a fresh record closing high for a fourth straight session the previous day.

The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 9.50 points at 19,398.50.

Bajaj Auto soared nearly 6 percent. Domestic sales of its electric scooter Chetak grew over four-fold to 36,260 units in FY23, according to the company's latest annual report.

Divis Laboratories followed suit with a 5.9 percent gain, HDFC Life shares jumped 4.3 percent, Maruti Suzuki India rallied 3.6 percent and Hero MotoCorp added 3.5 percent. HDFC twins fell on profit taking after recent strong gains. HDFC Bank and HDFC both lost around 3 percent after the release of Q1 business update.

Eicher Motors dropped 2.6 percent while both UPL and Tata Consumer Products fell over 1 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.