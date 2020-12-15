Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Tuesday's session on a flat note with a positive bias after S&P Global Ratings raised India's growth projection for the current fiscal to (-) 7.7 percent from (-) 9 percent estimated earlier.

Encouraging headline retail inflation numbers for November showing some signs of easing sequential price pressure in food items also offered some support.

Markets tracked Asian peers to edge lower in early trade before seeing a strong recovery in the afternoon as European markets opened on a positive note amid hopes of a Brexit trade deal and a U.S. coronavirus relief plan.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex recovered from an early slide to end the session up 9.71 points at 46,263.17. The broader NSE Nifty index inched up by 9.70 points to 13,567.85.

The Bajaj twins emerged as the outperformers. Bajaj Finance surged 5.1 percent to end at a record high and crossing the 5,000 per share mark for the first time ever. Bajaj FinServ shares jumped 4.2 percent, while Shree Cement, JSW Steel and Eicher Motors climbed 2-3 percent.

On the flip side, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, BPCL, Nestle India and Hindustan Unilever dropped 1-2 percent.

