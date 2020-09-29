Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session marginally lower on Tuesday, snapping a two-day winning run as the global death toll from Covid-19 passed 1 million and caution crept in ahead of the first debate between the U.S. presidential candidates.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index swung in a range of more than 400 points before ending the session down 8.41 points, or 0.02 percent at 37,973.22. The broader NSE Nifty index slid 5.15 points, or 0.05 percent, to finish at 11,222.40.

Axis Bank, Power Grid Corp, IndusInd Bank, ONGC and UPL fell around 3 percent in the Nifty pack, while Titan, Hero MotoCorp, UltraTech and Hindalco surged 3-5 percent.

IT major Tata Consultancy Services advanced 2.5 percent on reports that the group plans to bring together digital assets across various Tata businesses to create a new entity that would compete with the ambitious plans of Ambani, Amazon.com and Walmart Inc.'s Indian venture Flipkart.

The global death toll from the pandemic eclipsed 1 million on Monday night, with U.N. Secretary General António Guterres calling it a "mind-numbing figure".

He said that it was crucial that the international community learn from the mistakes made in the first 10 months of the pandemic.

Separately, Anthony S. Fauci, the United States' leading infectious-disease expert, called Florida's full reopening of bars and restaurants "very concerning," and warned it will spark more coronavirus outbreaks.

U.S. President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden will meet tonight in Cleveland for their first of three debates that could shake up the race for the White House.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.