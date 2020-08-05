Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end on a flat note Wednesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers.

Positive cues from global markets and upbeat earnings reports failed to offset concerns over rising coronavirus cases in the country.

India reported today 52,509 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally of infections to more than 1.91 million.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slid 24.58 points, or 0.07 percent, to 37,663.33, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 6.40 points, or 0.06 percent, at 11,101.65.

HDFC Bank dropped 1.1 percent and Reliance Industries shed 0.9 percent on profit taking after their recent bull run.

Wipro, Power Grid Corp, HDFC Life and UPL all fell over 1 percent.

Steelmaker SAIL soared 6.1 percent after its total sales grew by about 50 percent year-on-year during July.

Jindal Steel & Power advanced 1.5 percent after it reported a 29 percent increase in standalone steel sales in July.

Hindalco climbed 8.7 percent and Tata Steel jumped 6.7 percent, while Tata Motors, Adani Ports and Eicher Motors rose around 4 percent.

Godrej Properties tumbled 2.9 percent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 20.23 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

