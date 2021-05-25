Markets

Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Narrowly Mixed

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end on a flat note Tuesday as banks and financials succumbed to profit taking after recent sharp gains.

Underlying sentiment was somewhat positive after data from the health ministry showed the daily new coronavirus cases in the country have fallen below 2 lakh to a level seen 40 days before.

There were also reports that the finance ministry is preparing a stimulus package for various sectors affected by the deadly coronavirus wave.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended a choppy session down 14.37 points, or 0.03 percent, at 50,637.53, while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up 10.75 points, or 0.07 percent, to 15,208.45.

Asian Paints rallied 3.5 percent on expectations that recovery in FY22 GDP would boost its volume growth.

Among other prominent gainers, Britannia Industries, Eicher Motors, JSW Steel and Titan Company climbed 2-3 percent.

Among those that declined, Coal India, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, HDFC Life and HDFC Bank dropped 1-2 percent.

Shares of Amara Raja Batteries slumped 6 percent on the back of huge block deals.

Global cues were positive, with stocks climbing in Asia and Europe on the back of dovish Fed comments and upbeat German business confidence data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular