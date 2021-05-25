Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Narrowly Mixed

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end on a flat note Tuesday as banks and financials succumbed to profit taking after recent sharp gains.

Underlying sentiment was somewhat positive after data from the health ministry showed the daily new coronavirus cases in the country have fallen below 2 lakh to a level seen 40 days before.

There were also reports that the finance ministry is preparing a stimulus package for various sectors affected by the deadly coronavirus wave.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended a choppy session down 14.37 points, or 0.03 percent, at 50,637.53, while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up 10.75 points, or 0.07 percent, to 15,208.45.

Asian Paints rallied 3.5 percent on expectations that recovery in FY22 GDP would boost its volume growth.

Among other prominent gainers, Britannia Industries, Eicher Motors, JSW Steel and Titan Company climbed 2-3 percent.

Among those that declined, Coal India, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, HDFC Life and HDFC Bank dropped 1-2 percent.

Shares of Amara Raja Batteries slumped 6 percent on the back of huge block deals.

Global cues were positive, with stocks climbing in Asia and Europe on the back of dovish Fed comments and upbeat German business confidence data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.