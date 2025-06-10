Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Narrowly Mixed

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated before ending little changed on Tuesday as investors waited for more details to emerge from the second day of ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations in London.

There was no significant breakthrough after the first day of negotiations, but U.S. officials touted some progress.

Closer home, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has reiterated that India is taking a practical, forward-looking stance in ongoing trade discussions with the United States, emphasizing that talks are progressing behind closed doors and not through media headlines.

"We've never discussed the details of any free trade agreement in the press. Negotiations happen in a closed loop. Decisions and outcomes are shaped through structured engagement, not speculation," Goyal said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said India is hopeful of reaching a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the United States before the suspension of President Donald Trump's tariffs ends.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex moved in a thin range before ending the session down 53.49 points at 82,391.72.

The broader NSE Nifty index finished marginally higher at 25,104.25 while the BSE mid-cap index ended little changed and the small-cap index added 0.3 percent.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,245 shares rising while 1,790 shares fell and 137 shares closed unchanged.

ITC, TCS, UltraTech Cement, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tata Motors and Tech Mahindra surged 1-2 percent while HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj FinServ, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki India and Asian Paints all ended down around 1 percent.

