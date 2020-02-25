Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated before finishing modestly lower on Tuesday as the spread of coronavirus outside China sparked fears of a hit to supply chains and global economic growth.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 82.03 points, or 0.20 percent, to 40,281.20, extending losses for the third straight session. The broader NSE Nifty index ended down 16.20 points, or 0.14 percent, at 11,813.20.

The Sensex lost 2.5 percent in the past three trading session while the Nifty index gave up 2.7 percent on worries about the coronavirus outbreak that has spread far beyond China to Europe and the Middle East.

HCL Technologies, Eicher Motors, Hindalco, Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell 2-3 percent, while Zee Entertainment Enterprises, SBI, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and TCS rose 1-2 percent.

