Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares swung between gains and losses on Wednesday before closing slightly lower for the day amid mixed global cues and ahead of the expiration of monthly derivative contracts.

Global cues were mixed as investors fretted about the emergence of new Covid variants and the threat of inflation.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 90.99 points, or 0.16 percent, to 57,806.49, snapping a two-day winning streak.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended down 19.65 points, or 0.11 percent, at 17,213.60 as gains in healthcare and auto stocks were offset by losses in financial and metal stocks.

Among the prominent decliners, NTPC, Grasim, Coal India, ITC and SBI fell 1-2 percent.

Automakers topped the gainers list, with Eicher Motors rising 3.4 percent to extend gains for the third straight session.

Bajaj Auto rallied 2.9 percent after an announcement that the two-wheeler manufacturer will set up a ? 300-crore electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing unit in Pune.

Drug makers such as Divis Laboratories and Sun Pharma rose over 2 percent each after the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the emergency use of anti-viral drug - Molnupiravir in the country to boost the fight against the pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.