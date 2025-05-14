Markets

Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Modestly Higher

May 14, 2025 — 06:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended modestly higher on Wednesday as signs of easing retail inflation sparked hopes for more rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of India in coming months.

Official data showed India's consumer price inflation eased further in April to the lowest level in nearly six years amid a slower rise in food prices. Consumer price inflation eased more-than-expected to 3.16 percent in April from 3.34 percent in February.

Softer-than-expected consumer inflation data from the U.S. also underpinned sentiment but trading was somewhat volatile due to mixed cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fluctuated before ending up 182.34 points, or 0.22 percent, at 81,330.56.

The broader NSE Nifty index closed at 24,666.90, up 88.55 points, or 0.36 percent, from its previous close.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes posted strong gains, rising 1.2 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,857 shares rising while 1,130 shares declined and 138 shares closed unchanged.

Maruti Suzuki India, Eternal, Tech Mahindra and Tata Steel rallied 2-4 percent while Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Asian Paints all ended down over 1 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.