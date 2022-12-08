Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated before ending slightly higher on Thursday as investors monitored the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly election results. Global cues were mixed despite China further relaxing its zero-COVID policy.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 160 points, or 0.26 percent, to 62,570.68, snapping a four-day losing streak.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended the session up 48.85 points, or 0.26 percent, at 18,609.35 amid the weekly F&O expiry.

Hindalco, Larsen & Toubro, Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank climbed 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while Sun Pharma led losses to close 3.8 percent lower after the U.S. health regulator put its Halol, Gujarat facility under import alert. HDFC Life, Power Grid Corp and Divis Laboratories lost 1-2 percent.

The rupee was flat as the dollar rebounded in overseas markets ahead of the Fed, ECB and Bank of England meetings due next week.

Oil rebounded from 2022 lows, as China began implementing a more relaxed version of its strict "zero COVID" policy and reports emerged that some tankers carrying Russian oil are facing delays in crossing to the Mediterranean from Russia's Black Sea ports after a G7 price cap came into effect.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.