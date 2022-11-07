Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session modestly higher on Monday, as an overnight dollar rally fizzled out and oil prices slipped after posting strong gains on Friday. Cues from Asia and Europe were mostly positive despite disappointing trade data from China and fading hopes of an end to China's zero-COVID policy.

Investors also awaited the outcome of the mid-term elections in the United States and the latest U.S. consumer inflation report this week for directional cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 234.79 points, or 0.39 percent, to close at 61,185.15 while the broader Nifty index settled up 85.65 points, or 0.47 percent, at 18,202.80.

Among the top gainers, Britannia Industries soared 8.4 percent after its second quarter profit beat expectations.

State-run lender State Bank of India jumped 3.3 percent after posting its highest ever quarterly profit.

Eicher Motor, BPCL and Adani Enterprises all rose about 3 percent while Divis Laboratories plunged 8.7 percent on reporting a 19 percent fall in quarterly profit. Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Cipla and Asian Paints dropped 1-2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.