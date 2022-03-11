Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose for the fourth straight session on Friday, though the upside remained capped by Ukraine and inflation concerns.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex swung between gains and losses in a highly volatile trade before ending the session up 85.91 points, or 0.15 percent, at 55,550.30.

The broader NSE Nifty index edged up 35.55 points, or 0.21 percent, to close at 16,630.45, with pharma, metal and oil marketing companies leading the surge.

Drug maker Cipla topped the gainers list to surge nearly 6 percent and state-run oil marketing firm BPCL followed suit with a 4.1 percent gain, while IOC, JSW Steel and Sun Pharma rose 2-4 percent.

On the downside, NTPC, Hindalco, Tata Consumer Products, Maruti Suzuki India and Nestle India fell 1-2 percent.

Global cues were mixed, with Asian markets finishing broadly lower on U.S. rate hike worries while European stocks rebounded after a sharp sell-off in the previous session, following ECB's hawkish surprise.

Oil prices traded higher in European trade after the highest-level talks between Russia and Ukraine since the start of the war failed to yield progress and Russia warned Europe of 'wave of consequences' against massive Western sanctions.

