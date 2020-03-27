Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Mixed

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end mixed on Friday as coronavirus worries persisted and Moody's Investors Service slashed India's economic growth projection for 2020 to 2.5 percent from 5.3 percent earlier, saying the 21-day lockdown would result in a sharp loss in incomes and further weigh on domestic demand and the pace of recovery.

"A general lack of social safety nets, weak ability to provide adequate support to businesses and households, and inherent weaknesses in many major emerging market countries will amplify the effects of the coronavirus-induced shock," the global ratings agency said.

RBI's emergency repo rate cut announcement helped lift banks, while automakers finished broadly lower, weighing on the broader market.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex surged as much as 1,179 points to surpass 31,000 mark in early trade before ending the session down 131.18 points, or 0.44 percent, at 29,815.59. The broader NSE Nifty index closed at 8,660.25, up 18.80 points, or 0.22 percent, from its previous close.

Banks rose, with Axis Bank rallying more than 6 percent and ICICI Bank climbing 2.5 percent, after Reserve Bank of India reduced the repo rate by 75 bps to 4.4 percent and permitted all lending institutions to allow a three-month moratorium on payment of installments of term loans outstanding on March 1, 2020. The central bank also cut the reverse repo cut by 90 bps to 4 percent.

Nestle India, TCS, Mahindra & Mahindra, UPL, ITC, NTPC, Cipla and Coal India rose 2-6 percent, while Maruti Suzuki India, GAIL, IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Finance fell 5-8 percent.

