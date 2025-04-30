Markets

Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Marginally Lower

April 30, 2025 — 06:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares swung between gains and losses before ending marginally lower on Wednesday due to trade-related uncertainties and rising tensions on the borders with Pakistan.

India is engulfed in a debate about the suitable response to the outage at Pahalgam last week, which took 26 innocent lives.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 46.14 points at 80,242.24 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed little changed at 24,334.20.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes fell 0.7 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively. The market breadth was extremely weak on the BSE, with 2,945 shares declining while 966 shares advanced and 152 shares closed unchanged.

Among the prominent decliners, Bajaj Finance tumbled 5.2 percent and Bajaj FinServ lost 5.4 percent after announcing their quarterly results.

UltraTech Cement, SBI and Tata Motors fell 2-3 percent.

Indian stock exchanges will remain closed on Thursday, May 1, 2025, in observance of Maharashtra Day, also known as Maharashtra Divas, marking the formation of the state in 1960.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

