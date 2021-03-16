Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Marginally Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Tuesday's choppy session slightly lower, with banks and metal companies pacing the declines.

Benchmark indexes fell for the third day running as renewed concerns over an upsurge in daily coronavirus case count overshadowed positive global cues.

The Maharashtra government is imposing a lockdown in the Nagpur district from March 15 to 21 in the state due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

The Gujarat government has decided to enforce night curfew in four major cities - Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara.

The 30-share BSE Sensex touched a high of 50,857.98 and a low of 50,289.44 before finally settling at 50,363.96, down 31.12 points, or 0.06 percent, from its previous close.

The broader NSE Nifty index slid 19.05 points, or 0.13 percent, to 14,910.45, with a retreat in oil prices helping cap the downside.

BPCL, SBI, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel and Cipla all fell over 1 percent while Asian Paints surged 4.7 percent after launching a new campaign on the theme of 'budget wala' paint.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories jumped 2.6 percent after completing Phase-3 trials of Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

ITC, HCL Technologies and Hindustan Unilever all rose over 1 percent.

