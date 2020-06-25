Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Marginally Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares swung between gains and losses before ending on a flat note Thursday amid the expiry of June-series futures and options (F&O) contracts.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 26.88 points, or 0.08 percent, at 34,842.10, extending fall for the second straight day.

The broader NSE Nifty index slid 16.40 points, or 0.16 percent, to finish at 10,288.90 following reports that China has significantly ramped up its military presence in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley and several points in eastern Ladakh.

HCL Technologies, Eicher Motor, IOC, Hindalco and Asian Paints fell 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while ITC soared 5.6 percent after reports that demand is improving and most FMCG companies are almost back to pre-Covid operating capacities.

Other FMCG companies such as Dabur India, Godrej Consumer Products, Hindustan Unilever, Jubilant Foodworks and Marico all rose over 1 percent.

GAIL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and Hero MotoCorp climbed 2-3 percent.

Globally, other Asian markets followed Wall Street lower as sentiment was dented by the IMF's slashing of its forecasts for global growth and a possible resurfacing of trade tensions between the United States and Europe.

European markets recovered from an early slide to trade modestly higher after a survey showed consumer confidence in Germany has improved more than expected.

