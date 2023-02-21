Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Marginally Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares swung between gains and losses before closing on a flat note Tuesday.

Cues from Asian and European markets were negative as investors fretted about U.S. rates staying higher for longer.

The dollar retained its strength as investors awaited minutes of the Fed's latest policy meeting due to be released on Wednesday for additional cues on the rate outlook.

Geopolitical tensions also remained on investors' radar on the eve of U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to Kyiv and Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech on the Ukraine war.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended a volatile session down 18.82 points, or 0.03 percent, at 60,672.72 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 17.90 points, or 0.1 percent, at 17,826.70.

Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Coal India, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise and Adani Enterprises fell 2-4 percent while NTPC rallied 3.3 percent on reports the public sector utility is in the race to buy the debt-laden SKS Power Generation.

Power Grid Corp, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and Britannia all rose around 1 percent.

