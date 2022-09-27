Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Marginally Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session marginally lower on Tuesday, yields rose, and the rupee turned lower after reports suggested that Indian government bonds will likely be included in the JPMorgan emerging market global index early next year as against expectations for a decision as early as this month.

Mixed global cues and a rebound in oil prices supported by supply curbs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Ian also kept underlying sentiment cautious.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex swung between gains and losses before ending the session down 37.70 points, or 0.07 percent, at 57,107.52.

Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty index slipped 8.90 points, or 0.05 percent, to 17,007.40 after choppy trading.

SBI Life, Tata Steel, Titan Company, Adani Ports and Hero Moto Corp fell 1-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while IndusInd Bank, Power Grid Corp, Shree Cement, Tata Consumer Products and Cipla rallied 2-3 percent.

Auto components and equipment maker Bharat Gears soared 20 percent as shares turned ex-date for a 1:2 bonus issue.

