Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Marginally Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session marginally lower on Friday as investors awaited cues from U.S. consumer inflation data for November due this evening and the FOMC meeting next week.

It is believed that a higher-than-expected CPI reading would strengthen the case for a policy tightening decision at the U.S. central bank's meeting next week.

China Evergrande's default on U.S. dollar bonds as well as signs that several countries across the world are mulling stricter restrictions on movements to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus also dented sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended down 20.46 points, or 0.03 percent at 58,786.67 after a volatile session. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 5.55 points, or 0.03 percent, to close at 17,511.30.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consumer Products, HDFC, Titan Company and Divis Laboratories all fell over 1 percent while SBI, SBI Life and Grasim rose over 1 percent each.

Asian Paints rallied 3.2 percent after refuting InGovern's claims on related-party transactions.

