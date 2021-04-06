Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Marginally Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares swung between gains and losses on Tuesday before ending the session marginally higher.

Metal, healthcare, FMCG and realty stocks led the gainers, while financials and IT stocks succumbed to selling pressure.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex moved in the range of 646 points before ending the session up 42.07 points, or 0.09 percent, at 49,201.39.

The broader NSE Nifty index touched an intraday high of 14,779.10 and low of 14,573.90 before settling at 14,683.50, up 45.70 points, or 0.31 percent, from its previous close.

Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone jumped as much as 14.5 percent after the company reported a sharp jump in its cargo volume for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

SBI Life, JSW Steel, Asian Paints and Tata Consumer Products rallied 3-5 percent while UltraTech, Axis Bank, Eicher Motors, Grasim and Power Grid Corp dropped 1-2 percent.

Sobha shares surged 17.8 percent after the realty company said it has achieved its highest ever quarterly gross sales bookings in Q4 FY21.

Panacea Biotec shares were locked in the 20 percent circuit limit after the Russian Direct Investment Fund signed an agreement with the company to produce 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V vaccine in India.

