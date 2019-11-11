Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Marginally Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated before finishing marginally higher on Monday as banking stocks gained ground, offsetting losses in the information technology and healthcare sectors.

Global cues were mixed as worsening political unrest in Hong Kong, another inconclusive general election in Spain, concerns over U.S.-China trade deal and Moody's warning on Britain's sovereign debt kept investors nervous.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 21.47 points, or 0.05 percent, to 40,345.08 while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 4.80 points, or 0.04 percent, at 11,912.95.

Tata Motors, GAIL, BPCL, Yes Bank and Zee Entertainment Enterprises climbed 2-6 percent in the Nifty pack, while Cipla, Vedanta, Hindalco, Hero MotoCorp and Nestle India fell around 2 percent each.

TeamLease Services slumped 7.8 percent as it reported a 19 percent fall in Q2 net profit.

Bank of Baroda rallied 3.1 percent on reporting nearly five-fold year-on-year growth in its net profit for the quarter ended September.

Shares of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam jumped 4.9 percent after reports that as many as 70,000 employees of BSNL have already opted for the VRS scheme which was launched last week.

Ashok Leyland climbed 3.5 percent despite the commercial vehicle manufacturer reporting a 93 percent dip in Q2 standalone net profit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.