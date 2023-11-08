News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Marginally Higher

November 08, 2023 — 05:33 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated before finishing marginally higher on Wednesday, tracking mixed global cues.

A firmer dollar and a recovery in U.S. Treasury yields weighed on investors' risk appetite following cautious comments from Fed officials on the future rate path and ahead of Chair Jerome Powell's speech later in the day.

Investors remain optimistic that U.S. interest rates may have reached their highest point and potential rate cuts would start as early as May or June next year.

An over 4 percent fall in crude prices overnight helped prompt some buying at lower levels.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended a choppy session up 33.21 points, or 0.05 percent, at 64,975.61 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled up 36.80 points, or 0.19 percent, at 19,443.50.

Titan Company, Cipla, Asian Paints, Adani Ports and BPCL rose 1-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Infosys and ICICI Bank all fell around 1 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.