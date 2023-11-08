Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Marginally Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated before finishing marginally higher on Wednesday, tracking mixed global cues.

A firmer dollar and a recovery in U.S. Treasury yields weighed on investors' risk appetite following cautious comments from Fed officials on the future rate path and ahead of Chair Jerome Powell's speech later in the day.

Investors remain optimistic that U.S. interest rates may have reached their highest point and potential rate cuts would start as early as May or June next year.

An over 4 percent fall in crude prices overnight helped prompt some buying at lower levels.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended a choppy session up 33.21 points, or 0.05 percent, at 64,975.61 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled up 36.80 points, or 0.19 percent, at 19,443.50.

Titan Company, Cipla, Asian Paints, Adani Ports and BPCL rose 1-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Infosys and ICICI Bank all fell around 1 percent.

