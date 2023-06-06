Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Marginally Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated before finishing marginally higher on Tuesday.

While weak global cues on the back of growth and interest-rate concerns dented sentiment, a reversal in oil prices offered some hope.

Oil prices were down nearly 2 percent in European trade on concerns that a long-drawn recession in advanced economies brought on by interest-rate hikes may weigh on global demand.

Also, the dollar pulled back and U.S. bond yields declined on hopes for a pause in Fed hikes at both June and July policy meetings.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended a choppy session up 5.41 points at 62,792.88, while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 5.15 points higher at 18,599.

Among the top gainers, Tata Motors, Grasim, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Divis Laboratories and UltraTech Cement rallied 2-3 percent.

IT giants Wipro, TCS, Infosys and Tech Mahindra lost 1-2 percent after new data showed the U.S. services sector was cooling.

Oil & gas explorer ONGC gave up 1 percent amid the reversal in oil prices.

