Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Marginally Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session on a flat note Tuesday as commodities surged and the rupee weakened to a record low of 78.79 against the dollar, fanning inflation worries.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fluctuated before ending the session up 16.17 points, or 0.03 percent, at 53,177.45 - extending gains for a fourth straight session.

The broader NSE Nifty index inched up 18.15 points, or 0.11 percent, to 15,850.20. Among the prominent decliners, Bajaj Finance, Divis Laboratories, Bajaj FinServ, Asian Paints and Titan Company shares fell 1-3 percent.

Commodity-related stocks such as Coal India, Hindalco and ONGC jumped 3-5 percent, tracking gains in the wider commodity complex after China halved the length of mandatory quarantine for inbound travelers, in the biggest relaxation of entry restrictions after sticking to a rigid COVID policy throughout the pandemic.

The relaxation of the country's 'zero-COVID' policy came after Beijing and Shanghai reported no new local COVID-19 infections for the first time in months.

