Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Lower Ahead Of Data, Earnings

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated before finishing lower on Wednesday as investors awaited key earnings as well as domestic industrial output and inflation data for direction.

Global cues were mostly positive ahead of the release of U.S. consumer inflation data later in the day, expected to show moderating in prices.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session down 223.94 points, or 0.34 percent, at 65,393.90 ahead of first-quarter earnings results from Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies, due after market hours.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled 55.10 points, or 0.28 percent, lower at 19,384.30.

Adani Ports, Infosys, UltraTech, Tata Motors and Adani Enterprises all fell over 1 percent in the Nifty pack, while Nestle India, Eicher Motors and ONGC climbed 1-2 percent.

