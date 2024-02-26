Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Monday's session lower ahead of key inflation readings from the U.S. and Europe due this week that could provide further clues on the prospects of early rate cuts.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said in an interview published Friday that the U.S. central bank is on track to cut interest rates "later this year."

Elsewhere, ECB's Yannis Stournaras ruled out the possibility of rate cuts in March.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session down 352.67 points, or 0.48 percent, at 72,790.13 after a choppy session.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled 90.65 points, or 0.41 percent, lower at 22,122.05.

Tech Mahindra, Divis Laboratories, Hindalco, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise and Asian Paints fell 2-4 percent in the Nifty pack while SBI Life, Tata Consumer Products, Adani Enterprises, Power Grid Corp and Larsen & Toubro all rose around 2 percent.

