Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares swung between gains and losses before ending lower on Friday, tracking declines in European markets and U.S stock futures.

Positive sentiment elsewhere across Asia, gains in rupee and subdued oil prices helped to limit the downside to some extent as the year draws to a close.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 293.14 points, or 0.48 percent, at 60,840.74 but gained 4.4 percent for the year, outperforming global peers in a turbulent year for financial markets.

The broader NSE Nifty index slipped 85.70 points, or 0.47 percent, to 18,105.30 but posted a 4.3 percent gain for 2022.

Coal India, ONGC, Titan, Bajaj Auto and Bajaj FinServ all rose around 2 percent in the Nifty pack, while Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Grasim, Eicher Motors and SBI Life dropped 1-2 percent.

