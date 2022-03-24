Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated before ending slightly lower on Thursday, as investors weighed hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and waited for potential new sanctions against Russia ahead of today's NATO summit.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex swung between gains and losses before ending the session down 89.14 points, or 0.15 percent, at 57,595.68.

The broader NSE Nifty index slipped 22.90 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,222.75 on weekly F&O expiry.

Financials came under selling pressure, with private sector banks ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank losing 2-3 percent. Mortgage lender HDFC lost 1.7 percent. Titan Company shares fell 2.6 percent after having hit fresh 52-week high recently.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories topped the gainers list to surge as much as 4.7 percent while commodity-related stocks such as Coal India, UltraTech, Hindalco and JSW Steel all rose around 2 percent.

Lupin rallied 3.5 percent after it received approval from the U.S. health regulator for its abbreviated new drug application for Sildenafil, a generic equivalent of Revatio.

Paytm, India's biggest digital wallet company, soared 9 percent on heavy volume.

