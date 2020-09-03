Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Thursday's session marginally lower after trading in a range-bound manner for most part of the day amid the expiry of weekly index future and option contracts.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 95.09 points, or 0.24 percent, to 38,990.94, reversing two days of consecutive gains. The broader NSE Nifty index ended down 7.55 points, or 0.07 percent, at 11,527.45.

The downside remained capped by positive global cues and data showing that the downturn in India's services sector activity eased significantly in August.

Bharti Airtel soared nearly 11 percent after the company said it has decided to proceed with a merger with Indus Towers.

Wipro, UPL, Titan and Grasim climbed 3-7 percent, while Hindalco, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank all fell around 2 percent.

Vodafone Idea surged as much as 30 percent after reports suggested that Amazon and Verizon have resumed talks to pick up stake in the telecom major. Also, the company is planning to raise funds to the tune of $1.5 billion, including through a share sale.

Aviation stocks surged after the government allowed airlines to operate with 60 percent capacity in the domestic segment. InterGlobe Aviation climbed 2.4 percent and SpiceJet jumped 3.5 percent.

