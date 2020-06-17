Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated before ending modestly lower on Wednesday amid escalating border tensions with China and a spike in coronavirus cases both at home and abroad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called an all-party meeting at 5 PM on 19th June in order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting.

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the grim milestone of 3.5 lakh today, while confirmed cases worldwide stood at 81,75,482.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 97.30 points, or 0.29 percent, at 33,507.92, while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 32.85 points, or 0.33 percent, to 9,881.15.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid Corp, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Infratel fell 2-4 percent in the Nifty pack, while Axis Bank, Britannia Industries, Wipro and Maruti Suzuki gained 2-4 percent.

Bharti Airtel climbed 3.4 percent and Vodafone Idea rose about half a percent ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on the telecom adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case on Thursday.

HPCL rose 2 percent despite posting weak quarterly earnings. Natco Pharma lost 4 percent after its fourth-quarter profit fell 22 percent from last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.