Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end lower on Tuesday amid concerns over muted corporate earnings and increased uncertainty over the economic situation due to extended lockdown.

Markets opened with an upward gap, but gave up all gains to end near the day's lows on concerns over rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

India has recorded its sharpest rise in daily cases of Covid-19 yet, according to the health ministry.

A further 3,900 fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 46,433 as India moves to ease the nationwide lockdown in some parts of the country.

The number of cases around the world linked to the disease has crossed over 35.84 lakh and the death toll has topped 2.51 lakh.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slumped over 810 points from the day's high to end the session down 261.84 points, or 0.83 percent, at 31,453.51.

The broader NSE Nifty index closed at 9,205.60, down 87.90 points, or 0.95 percent, from its previous close.

Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Britannia Industries, Bajaj Finance and SBI lost 3-4 percent while Reliance Industries, ONGC, Power Grid Corp, Mahindra & Mahindra and Infratel rose 2-4 percent.

Globally, cues from Asia and Europe were positive as several countries across Europe and the Middle East eased lockdown restrictions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.