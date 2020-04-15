Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session lower on Wednesday as investors pondered on the economic implications of the extended nation-wide lockdown till May 3.

Weak cues from Asia and Europe and expectations of a widely expected painful quarterly earnings season due to the Covid-19 pandemic also weighed on markets.

The International Monetary Fund has warned the global economy could see the worst recession since the Great Depression as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The IMF on Tuesday slashed its FY21 growth projection for India to 1.9 percent from 5.8 percent projected in January. Barclays and Nomura also revised downwards India's growth projections.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 310.21 points, or 1.01 percent, to 30,379.81, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 68.55 points, or 0.76 percent, at 8,925.30.

HDFC, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp and Kotak Bank fell 4-6 percent while ITC, HCL Technologies, Britannia Industries, Hindustan Unilever and UPL soared 5-8 percent.

Aviation stocks nosedived after the government suspended all commercial passenger services till May 3. InterGlobe Aviation slumped 6 percent and SpiceJet lost about 5 percent.

State-run oil marketing companies BPCL and HPCL rose over 1 percent after WTI front month futures dropped to test the $20 level again amid rising oversupply in the global market and worries about plunging demand.

